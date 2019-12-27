Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Barbara Stack Obituary
Stack, Barbara Beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Jimmy (Dana); devoted daughter of the late Charles and the late Violet Dinnon; cherished niece of the late Myrt Karus. Barb was a dedicated teacher at Bridgeport Catholic Academy for over 37 years. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 27, 2019
