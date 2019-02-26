Home

C.B. Taylor Funeral Home
63 East 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 488-7300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C.B. Taylor Funeral Home
63 East 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60619
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James A M E Church
9256 S Lafayette Ave
Spearman Anderson, Barbara Jean Passed onFebruary 20, 2019. Born onMarch 13, 1933, in Lawrence, Kansas to Rose Ann Hutcherson and John Leland Spearman. She married Fred Anderson onMay 2, 1954. Barbara graduated from Lincoln Memorial High School, Lawrence, Kansas, in 1951. Earning her degree from the University of Kansas in 1955, she practiced dietetics at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.Barbara earned her Master's degree in Education, teaching elementary school in the Chicago Public Schools for 27 years. Barbara was a member of the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church (Pastor J. Leon Thorn), Omicron Nu Honor Society, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Barbara enjoyed cooking, to everyone's delight. Her recipes for Beef-vegetable soup, rolls, and cinnamon rolls, were published in"Occasions to Savor"cookbook (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, 2004). Barbara's love of travel started in childhood, leading to journeys worldwide. This consummate travel planner delightedly organized trips for family and friends to Mexico, the West Indies, Africa, Europe, and across the US continent. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Anderson; parents, Rose and John Spearman; sisters, Mendota Moseley, Margaret Spearman, Mildred Spearman, and Marion Lindsey; brothers, Leland Spearman, William "Billy" Spearman, and John Spearman; and niece, Melanie Spearman. Loving mother of Rosanne Smith (James), Ruth Miller (Keith), David Anderson (Marla), and Kristin Collins (Craig); beloved grandmother of Aisha Miller, Isaiah Miller, Jared Smith, Corey Smith, Cameron Collins, Quinn Collins, and Kieran Collins; dear sister-in-law of Ronnie Anderson; cherished by Spearman and Hutcherson nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Visitation: Taylor Funeral Home, 63 E. 79th St., Chicago, Friday, March 1, 2019, 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services: St. James AME Church, 9256 S. Lafayette Ave., Chicago, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. wake and 11:00 a.m. service and repast.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019
