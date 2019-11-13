Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Barbara Plummer
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Kolbus-May Funeral Home
6857 W. Higgins Ave.
Chicago, IL
Barbara Plummer


1941 - 2019
Barbara Plummer Obituary
Plummer, Barbara L. Age 78, beloved companion of the late Carl Skalla; loving daughter of the late Charles and Grace Plummer; dear sister of Robert and the late June, Lois and 'Bud'; cherished aunt to Lynn (Scott) Zeman, Mark Nicholson, Tom Plummer and Emily Plummer; great-aunt to Brandon, Mark Jr., Charlie and Patrick; great-great aunt to Declan. Visitation, Friday, 10 a.m. until time of Prayers, 2 p.m., at Kolbus-May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Susan G. Komen Foundation would be appreciated. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
