Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Barbara Pearson Obituary
December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bud. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Jean. Cherished sister of Evelyn, Maryann and Robert. Fond aunt of Pam, Patty, Kathy and Jeffrey. Great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with a service at 6:00 p.m. at the Beidelman - Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Interment private. 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 19, 2019
