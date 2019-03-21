|
Pavilonis, Barbara J. Died peacefully at home in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 15, 2019. Born to Joanna (nee Maciejewski) Czarny and Walter Czarny in Chicago, Illinois, on March 13, 1937, she spent most of her life in the Chicago area. Her husband, Ronald, predeceased her; she is survived by her two sisters, Dorette Hungerford and Colette Nowakowski; she will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren, as well as her niece and nephew. Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. onFriday, March 22, 2019, at St. Symphorosa Catholic Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. A lunch celebrating her life will immediately follow at Mama Luigi's Restaurant, 7500 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL 60455. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the A.S.P.C.A.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 21, 2019