Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
Barbara Mawicke Obituary
Mawicke, Barbara "Happy" (nee Klee), age 80. Barbara was born in Rochester, NY. Lived in Kenilworth, Illinois for 44 years. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin where she was the social chairman of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Beloved wife of Henry Edward Mawicke for 53 years; loving mother of John (Jane) Mawicke, Christine (John) Andrie, M'Liz (Tim) Simonds, and Megan (Stu) Bradley; proud grandmother of Jay, Grace, and Anna Mawicke; Stanley and Henry Andrie; Reilly, Nick, Finn, and Tuck Simonds; Jack and Luke Bradley. Barbara was heavily involved in the North Shore area she loved so much. She was consistently one of the top real estate producers and was the first realtor to reach One Billion in Sales on the North Shore. She was a perennial member of the Chairman's Circle and multi-year National Award Winner. Barbara was known by her tag line: "It's not just my business...It's my neighborhood." She was an active and enthusiastic member of the community. Barbara was the Chairman of mutiple Winnetka Community Nursery School benefits, served on the Joseph Sears School Foundation Board and was Chairman of the School benefit. She embraced the mission of Boys Hope Girls Hope while serving as long standing board member and received the Super Senior award by the North Shore Senior Center. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: JDRF, Illinois Chapter, 1 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 or Christ The King Jesuit, College Preparatory School, 5088 W Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60644. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2020
