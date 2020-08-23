1/1
Barbara Lynn Finne
1942 - 2020
Finne, Barbara Lynn

Granted peace on August 19, just shy of her 78th birthday. She was born in Chicago on August 23, 1942 to Rose (Kaplan) and Benjamin Steinman; She also lived in California and Arizona. Survived by her three daughters, Hillary (John) Clark, Laura (Matthew) Kendall, and Susan Magill; and five grandchildren Noah, Jonah, and Levi Magill, Caroline and Alex Kendall. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, the late Beverly (Leo) Siegan and late Arlene (Raskin) Mann. Barbara will be greatly missed; to the end she always kept an open heart, and an open door for her children. No memorial service. Donate, in her memory, to: Death with Dignity National Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
