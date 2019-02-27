|
|
Lieber, Barbara A. nee Arnheim, 87, loving wife of the late Frank Lieber for 63 years, proud mother of Larry (Susan) Lieber, Catherine (Rony) Shimony and Michael (Lynne) Lieber. Doting grandmother of Scott (Tina), Danielle, Jimmy (Fiancee Jessica Faus), Ben and Jack Lieber, Daniel and Emma Shimony. Adoring GG of Eden Lieber. Sister of Ralph (Doris) Arnheim. Barbara's post graduate work was in education and she loved being a teacher. Barbara was a pioneer in introducing Opera to the school aged children of Chicagoland in her program, Opera in the Classroom, through her work with Lyric Opera of Chicago. Her love of music and family was unparalleled. Always gracious, classy and elegant. Barbara will be missed by her family, many close friends and those whose lives she touched. Private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr., Suite 860, Chicago, IL 60606 and www.Globalgoodspartners.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019