Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Kruzel, Barbara (nee Hooton) Age 82, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2005, formerly of Chicago's South Suburbs. Passed away peacefully onTuesday, March 26, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, surrounded by her loving family. She was bornNovember 22, 1936, in Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Kruzel, who preceded her in death on September 15, 1987; loving mother of Mary (Ken) Bettis, Jo (Steve) Malik, and the late Anna Pedersen; adored grandmother of James (Kelly) Gardner and Joseph (Sarah) Malik; cherished great-grandmother of Analissa and Kyle Gardner and Sterling Malik; devoted daughter of the late James and Virginia (nee Downes) Hooton; dear sister of Mary "Cis" (the late Dave) Fagan, the late James "Buddy" Hooton, the late Dale James Hooton, and the late Russ (Midge) Hooton; fond aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many, especially Bill W. Barbara formerly worked as a licensed chemical dependency counselor at the South Suburban Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse in Hazel Crest, IL. Visitation will be heldSaturday, March 30, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Services will beginSaturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from the funeral home, and will proceed to a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
