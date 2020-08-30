Kranson, Barbara
Barbara Terese Kranson, 81, of Batavia passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 with her husband David by her side at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Barbara was born on December 7, 1938 in Chicago, IL., the daughter of Frank and Mary Kmiecik. She was united in marriage to David L. Kranson on July 29, 1972 in Chicago, IL.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, David Kranson; her two sisters, Patricia Padula, and Rita Kmiecik, her brother, Timothy (Diane) Kmiecik; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Frances Kmiecik.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia on September 10, 2020 at 10:30AM. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to Anderson Animal Shelter at www.andersonanimalshelter.org
Arrangements Entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com