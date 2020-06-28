May, Barbara Jean
Barbara Jean May, age 81, formerly of Elmwood Park, IL. Loving mother of Vivian (John) Romano, Elaine (Paul) Karseras, Brian (the late Amy) the late Scott and Joanne (Jim) Melicharek; cherished grandma of Bridget, Kimberly, Emma, Stephanie and Katherine; proud great-grandma of Jake, Brady, Jaxon and Kylie. Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral prayers 11:00 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park 60707, procession to St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jun. 28 to Jul. 9, 2020.