Barbara Jean May
1938 - 2020
May, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean May, age 81, formerly of Elmwood Park, IL. Loving mother of Vivian (John) Romano, Elaine (Paul) Karseras, Brian (the late Amy) the late Scott and Joanne (Jim) Melicharek; cherished grandma of Bridget, Kimberly, Emma, Stephanie and Katherine; proud great-grandma of Jake, Brady, Jaxon and Kylie. Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral prayers 11:00 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park 60707, procession to St. Joseph Cemetery.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jun. 28 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Elms Funeral Home
JUL
11
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
The Elms Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
