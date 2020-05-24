Jupa, Barbara Jean (nee Rogers), age 72, passed away on May 21, 2020. Loving mother of John Jupa, Jr. (Jeffrey Logan), Dolores (Dwayne) Gustave and Jeffrey Jupa (Michelle Schramer); loving grandmother of Ashley Gustave, Alyssa Gustave and Kennedy Jupa; dear sister of Ed Rogers, the late Phil (Joan) Rogers, Sandra (Jerry) Herrick, Audrey (Wesley) Cummins, Alice (Brian) Gilligan and Russ (Valerie) Rogers; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation all private family services will be held with burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, for info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.