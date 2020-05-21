Or Copy this URL to Share

February 24, 1929 - May 11, 2020



Barbara Jean Barnes died peacefully in Chicago, IL on May 11, 2020 at the age of 91, holding her daughter's hand.



Barbara was born to the union of Eloda George Morrison and Willene Young Morrison on February 24, 1929 in Wichita, Kansas. At age 5, Barbara cried and begged her father to allow her to attend the one-room school house where her older brother "Junior" was a student and their father was the school's teacher. Eventually, their dad allowed her to join her brother in the first grade and as a result, Barbara graduated from High School at age 16. She then attended and later graduated from the University of Kansas in Lawrence in 1949 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business at the age of 20. After moving to Chicago, Barbara began working for the Federal Government as a supervisor in the General Services Administration's Procurement Division, where she retired at the young age of 55 after 35 years of service. Barbara married James "Chief" Barnes and the couple welcomed one child, Lisa, into their home. Lisa remembers her mother as a beautiful, kind, patient, devoted and loving mother who always let her know she was her pride and joy.



Barbara enjoyed bowling in several leagues, serving as both League Treasurer and Secretary and she always looked forward to working at the annual TNBA National Bowling Tournament. She was known for having the American Bowling Congress' rulebook memorized and she was often called upon to settle many bowling-rule disputes. Barbara especially enjoyed participating in the "Southeast Women's League" at Starlite Bowl with her sister, Cathy, but her favorite bowling partner was her son-in-law, Rob. She also enjoyed hosting Bridge card parties and playing Bridge with her best friend, Verdell. Barbara loved entertaining her family during the holidays and her barbeque ribs were just one of her specialties. She enjoyed watching all the Chicago sports teams, but she loved rooting for the Cubs most of all. Barbara made the most of her 35 years in retirement, relaxing and traveling with her family. Her two most favorite destinations were Las Vegas, Nevada and Los Cabos, Mexico.



Barbara leaves behind a devoted daughter Lisa Marie (Robert) Collins, one sister Catherine Newton, cousins Dayna Eubanks and James "Jay" Stinson III and many cousins, nieces Carmen Morrison, Marie Cook, Lori Forte, Gwendolene Newton and Kendall Holton, nephews William, Eric and Eloda III Morrison, many great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of loving friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eloda Morrison, Jr. and her sister Gwendolene Jones.



No funeral services are scheduled at this time, but a memorial ceremony will be held in the future, when we can all gather together safely, to celebrate Barbara's beautiful life. In lieu of cards and flowers, please send donations to "CMSS Chicago", c/o Sarah Asher, 1415 W. Foster, Chicago, IL 60640. The Wesley Place Skilled Nursing Home's entire staff of angels nursed and cared for Barbara until the very end. The family would also like to thank the entire staff of Sunrise-Lincoln Park for taking care of our "Baba" and treating her like a queen.



