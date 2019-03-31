Reincke, Barbara J. Age 60, of Joliet, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Barb realized her dream of working for the Chicago White Sox in the early 80's, and served the organization in numerous capacities over the years, most recently as Assistant to the Chairman, Jerry M. Reinsdorf, last working Tuesday.She was a loyal and dedicated employee with a strong work ethic who loved her job, and who will be dearly missed throughout the White Sox organization. A devoted and inspiring mother and sister, she absolutely loved and cared for everyone in her family.She was a gifted writer with a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed socializing with friends. She also loved to travel and attend plays, musicals, and other theatrical performances.She leaves many dear friends to cherish her memory.Beloved mother of Laura Reincke of Joliet,Donna (Stu Naugler) Reincke of Walled Lake, MI, andJulie (Christopher Barrett) Reincke of Detroit, MI; loving sister of Elizabeth (Dave) Anderson of Woodridge; and fond aunt to Jarrett and Doran Anderson and Jennifer and Carolyn Anderson.She was preceded in death by her parents, Vladimir and Barbara (nee Persic) Havrlant; and one sister, Ann Anderson. Visitation for Barbara Reincke will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, where a funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m.Interment in Mt. Auburn Memorial Park, Stickney, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Friends of Prentice (https://friendsofprentice.org/donate), the organization which funds research and clinical initiatives in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital would be appreciated, where Barbara bravely and strongly fought through Ovarian Cancer for several years. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute atwww.fredcdames.com Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary