Barbara J. Pickert
Pickert, Barbara J nee Glowicki, beloved wife of the late William, C.P.D.; loving mother of William (late Donna), Patricia (Jerome) Barzydlo, and Robert, Sr. (Angela); dear grandmother of Amanda (Chad), Billie Marie, and Bob Jr.; great-grandmother of Mark; fond sister of Richard (Betty), the late Alex, late Sonny, and late Ken; aunt and friend of many. Barbara was a life long member of St. Barbara Parish in Bridgeport. Funeral Tuesday from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St., to Resurrection Cemetery. Services Private. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com (773) 927-6424 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
