Horwitch, Barbara Barbara Horwitch nee Schultz, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Robert Horwitch. Loving mother of Peter (Tina) and Dan (Pamela) Horwitch. Proud grandmother of Allison, Vivian, Jessica, Blake and Sadie. Dear sister of the late Ted (Almut) Schultz and sister-in-law of the late Billy (Linda) Horwitch. Fond aunt of Jennifer (Eric Rosenzweig) Schultz, Andrea (Mike Finckel) Schultz. Matt (Judy) Horwitch and Stephen (James Sullivan) Horwitch. Service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan Sabath Memorial Fund at the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., MC1140, Chicago, IL 60637, http://cancer.uchicago.edu/help/donate.shtml would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822 www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019