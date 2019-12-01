Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Horwitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Horwitch

Add a Memory
Barbara Horwitch Obituary
Horwitch, Barbara Barbara Horwitch nee Schultz, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Robert Horwitch. Loving mother of Peter (Tina) and Dan (Pamela) Horwitch. Proud grandmother of Allison, Vivian, Jessica, Blake and Sadie. Dear sister of the late Ted (Almut) Schultz and sister-in-law of the late Billy (Linda) Horwitch. Fond aunt of Jennifer (Eric Rosenzweig) Schultz, Andrea (Mike Finckel) Schultz. Matt (Judy) Horwitch and Stephen (James Sullivan) Horwitch. Service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan Sabath Memorial Fund at the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., MC1140, Chicago, IL 60637, http://cancer.uchicago.edu/help/donate.shtml would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822 www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now