Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
Barbara Helen Spehn


1933 - 2019
Barbara Helen Spehn Obituary
Spehn, Barbara Helen Age 85, of Marco Island and Fox Lake, IL passed away peacefully at Bradford Square Retirement Home onAugust 16, 2019. Barbara was bornNovember 17, 1933 in Detroit Michigan to the late Charles and Helen Bishop. Barbara enjoyed movie and lunch outings with her ladies groups in Marco Island and Fox Lake Illinois. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Darcy Spehn; granddaughter, Nicole; and grandson, Michael; nephew, Michael and his wife, Sherry Apel. She was preceded by her husband, John B. Spehn, Jr. A celebration of life will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave. N., Naples onSaturday, August 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barbara's name to .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
