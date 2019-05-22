|
Halloran, Barbara "Babs" (nee Gibson) Beloved wife of the late Neal J. Halloran; loving mother of Terence (Amy), Thomas (Sherill), Timothy and the late Patricia Ann Halloran; cherished grandmother of Kathleen (John), Kevin (Laura), John, Patricia, Thomas, Jr., Sean, Liam, Timothy, Jr.; and great-grandmother of Rory and Ella; adored daughter of the late Thomas L. and Dorothy "Dot" Gibson; dear sister of the late Virginia "Ginger" Gibson; sister-in-law of the late Roger, Sheila Kreppein and Rev. Eugene Halloran O.P. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of Illinois, 215 W. Illinois St., Chicago, IL 60654, would be appreciated. Funeral Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago to St. Mary of the Woods Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 p.m. Info, 773-736-3833 or visit Babs' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 22, 2019