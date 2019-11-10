Home

Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Barbara Wisowaty
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Barbara H. Wisowaty


1928 - 2019
Barbara H. Wisowaty Obituary
Wisowaty, Barbara H. Barbara H. Wisowaty, 91 (nee Berek). Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Frank; loving mother of Barbara Ann (Carl Strom), David Michael (Catherine), Daniel Edward (Alma), Damian Adam (Kathy Lynn); grandmother of 14; step-grandmother of four; great-grandmother of 21; step-great-grandmother of five; great-great-grandmother of two; sister of Beatrice (Chester) Parks; sister in-law of Jewel (Thomas) Berek and cousin of Lorraine (Walter) Kedzior; sister of the late Albert Edward Berek, the late Edward Albert Berek, the late Eugene Berek, the late Thomas Berek. Visitation 10-12 p.m. (noon) Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Kristan Funeral Home, PC., 219 West Maple Ave., (two blocks West of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Memorials to Mayo Clinic Foundation at www.mayoclinic.org. For info call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019
