|
|
Avrick, Barbara H. Barbara H. Avrick nee Hoffman, 73. Beloved wife of the late Jay Avrick. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Aaron, Loren (Christine) and Jennifer. Dear sister of Susan Hoffman. Graveside service Tuesday 9AM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, Gate 37, Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ARK, 6450 N. California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020