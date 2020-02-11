Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, Gate 37
Des Plaines Avenue
Forest Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Avrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara H. Avrick


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Barbara H. Avrick Obituary
Avrick, Barbara H. Barbara H. Avrick nee Hoffman, 73. Beloved wife of the late Jay Avrick. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Aaron, Loren (Christine) and Jennifer. Dear sister of Susan Hoffman. Graveside service Tuesday 9AM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, Gate 37, Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ARK, 6450 N. California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now