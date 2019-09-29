Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
1900 E. Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox, IL
View Map
Barbara Garbett


1948 - 2019
Barbara Garbett Obituary
Garbett, Barbara J. (nee Dawson) Age 71. Beloved wife of James Walter Garbett for 47 years; loving mother of Julie Walsh and Jeff (Shea) Garbett; cherished GiGi of Donny, Angela, the late Cynthia Walsh, Hayden and Jensen Garbett; dear sister of Arlene Ready, Bob Dawson and the late Paul Dawson; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171st St. located in the Olde Tinley Library). Family and friends to gather Wednesday directly at Peace Lutheran Church of New Lenox (1900 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox) for a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019
