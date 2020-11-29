1/
Barbara G. Ferdman
Ferdman, Barbara G.

Barbara G. Ferdman, nee Goldman, age 89. Beloved mother of Dawn (Terry) Brown, and Robert (Rhea Ann) Ferdman. Loving grandmother of Michelle (Nate) Gonzalez, Steven Brown, Jenny (Alex) Akers and loving great-grandmother of Shannon Gonzalez. Beloved daughter of the late Sidney B. Goldman and the late Molly Goldman, and cherished sister of Jackie (the late Don) Seiden. Loving longtime partner to Robert E. Dallstream. She was a loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Barbara was beautiful, caring, creative, supportive and oh so funny. The love of Barbara's life was her family. She will be dearly missed. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Private family service

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
