Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Frankel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Frankel

Obituary Condolences

Barbara Frankel Obituary
Frankel, Barbara Barbara Frankel, nee Siegel, 91. Beloved wife of Dr. Bernard Frankel. Loving mother of Michelle (Jon) Sales, Robert Frankel, Debra (Barry Siegel) Frankel, Dr. Hal (Joyce) Frankel and the late Steven Frankel. Adored grandmother of Andrew (Ann), Elizabeth, Zachary (Hannah), Jennifer and the late Thomas. Proud great grandmother of Zeke, Sarah, Carter and Madeline. Dear sister of Dr. Burton (Jean) Siegel and the late Nannette (Dr. Jesse) Schessel, and the late Edward (the late Gert) Siegel. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service Tuesday, 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road), Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now