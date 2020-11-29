1/1
Barbara Ellen Hochel
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hochel , Barbara Ellen

Born in Roseland, IL in September, 1934, Barbara passed away peacefully at home in Orland Park on November 10, 2020 surrounded by her husband of 65 years, Calvin, and her beloved daughter, Sharon. Devoted daughter of the late Ernest and Pearl Wilmington. Dear sister of Ernest (Aldona) Wilmington, Jr., and James (Joyce) Wilmington. Caring sister-in-law of Helen (Jim) Molnar and Elsie Dimitrious. Admired aunt of Lee (Linda), Larry (Sue) and Len (Sheila) Wilmington, Alan (Kim), and Todd (Mindy) Wilmington, Amy (Scot) Yonan, James (Danielle, deceased), and Ronald (Carol) Molnar, and James (Beth) Dimitrious. Proud great aunt, and great-great aunt of many. Cherished lifelong friend of Delores (Dee) Ford (Kerfin). Long-time friends with Linda (Mike, deceased) Davis, and their immediate family. A graduate of both Morgan Park High School, and Jones Commercial Business Prep, Barbara served as Executive Assistant to the V.P. at Thomson & McKinnon for 25+ years, as well as Secretary to Suburban Circulation Mgr, Chicago Sun-Times, directly after graduation. She went on to work for attorneys at Aetna insurance company before she retired. In later life, Barbara had a group of friends she met while a member of the Riviera Country Club. They would exercise and meet for coffee after, solving all the problems of the world for 20+ years. Barbara also enjoyed the company of friends in Margate, FL, Calvin and Barbara's winter home for the past 20 years. Barbara was fortunate to have traveled to many places, including Machu Picchu, Scandinavia, Russia, Europe, Mexico and Hawaii. Barbara lived her life by the Golden Rule, treating everyone she met with kindness and compassion. Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19, a Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at a later date. Cremated remains will be interred at Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery. Donations in Barbara's name may be directed to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010, or to a charity of your own choosing. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome. 708-425-0500

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved