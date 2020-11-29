Hochel , Barbara Ellen
Born in Roseland, IL in September, 1934, Barbara passed away peacefully at home in Orland Park on November 10, 2020 surrounded by her husband of 65 years, Calvin, and her beloved daughter, Sharon. Devoted daughter of the late Ernest and Pearl Wilmington. Dear sister of Ernest (Aldona) Wilmington, Jr., and James (Joyce) Wilmington. Caring sister-in-law of Helen (Jim) Molnar and Elsie Dimitrious. Admired aunt of Lee (Linda), Larry (Sue) and Len (Sheila) Wilmington, Alan (Kim), and Todd (Mindy) Wilmington, Amy (Scot) Yonan, James (Danielle, deceased), and Ronald (Carol) Molnar, and James (Beth) Dimitrious. Proud great aunt, and great-great aunt of many. Cherished lifelong friend of Delores (Dee) Ford (Kerfin). Long-time friends with Linda (Mike, deceased) Davis, and their immediate family. A graduate of both Morgan Park High School, and Jones Commercial Business Prep, Barbara served as Executive Assistant to the V.P. at Thomson & McKinnon for 25+ years, as well as Secretary to Suburban Circulation Mgr, Chicago Sun-Times, directly after graduation. She went on to work for attorneys at Aetna insurance company before she retired. In later life, Barbara had a group of friends she met while a member of the Riviera Country Club. They would exercise and meet for coffee after, solving all the problems of the world for 20+ years. Barbara also enjoyed the company of friends in Margate, FL, Calvin and Barbara's winter home for the past 20 years. Barbara was fortunate to have traveled to many places, including Machu Picchu, Scandinavia, Russia, Europe, Mexico and Hawaii. Barbara lived her life by the Golden Rule, treating everyone she met with kindness and compassion. Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19, a Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at a later date. Cremated remains will be interred at Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery. Donations in Barbara's name may be directed to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010, or to a charity of your own choosing. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome. 708-425-0500
