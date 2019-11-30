|
Connell, Barbara (nee Balda) of Tinley Park, wife of 60 years to Thomas Connell passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She will be greatly missed by their seven children Frank (Tara Allen) Connell, Mary (Stephen) Sandgren, Barbara (Kit) Lindblom, Jo Ann (Christopher) Hendricks, Diane (Michael) Coleman, David (Kim Hall) Connell and Denise (Michael) Prezioso. Barbara was a student of Visitation Catholic school from grade school through high school graduation and proud of being a "Vis Girl"; enjoying many reunions and Saturday breakfasts with a circle of friends from "back in the day". Barbara, one of three children was preceded in death by her brother Frances "Frank" (Katherine "Kay") Balda and is survived by her youngest brother James "Jim" (Sandra) Balda. Barbara always said her childhood on the south side of Chicago was a loving one; full of friends and family of her parents, the late Agnes (Fik) and late Frances "Frank" Balda. Barbara was a homemaker, who from the earliest days of her marriage made a home in which people were welcomed if they were in need of a place. Her family recalls Barbara making room at the table for any friend, any time and always plenty to eat even if a stranger was brought home by one of the children unexpectedly. As a grandmother, Barbara enjoyed all 13 of her grandchildren and step-grandchildren with always an interest in their daily lives and events. She was an aunt and friend to many and could be relied on to send birthday cards and cheerful notes on special occasions. A celebration of her life will be held at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 30, 2019