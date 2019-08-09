|
|
Crane, Barbara Bachmann Barbara Bachmann Crane, Photographer, 91 years old, Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of John Miller. Loving mother of Elizabeth Crane, Jennifer Crane, and Bruce Crane (Laura Cooper). Proud grandmother of Carrie (Adam) Scott, Lindsay (Patrick) Fagan, Jeffrey (Leah) Smolensky, Brian Smolensky, Eric Smolensky (fiancé Olivia Long), Sarah Crane, and Benjamin Crane. Adoring great-grandmother of Sheanan, Lennon, River, Koda, Autumn, and Eliana. Dear sister of Iris (the late Lewis) Hamity. She will be missed by Wei Shen (Jason Tung) for her sponsorship and loving guidance. Reitred professor of photography at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Recipient of many awards and distinctions spanning her 70 year photographic career. Private Services. Memorial contributions may be made to IIT Institute of Design, 3137 S. Federal St., Chicago, IL 60616, www.id.iit.edu or School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Office of Institutional Advancement, 116 S. Michigan Ave., 5th Floor, Chicago, IL 60603, www.saic.edu. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2019