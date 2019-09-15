Home

Starr, Barbara Ann (nee Rodriguez) Age 65, passed away on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Starr; loving mother of Christina Starr Deweese, Diane Starr and Katherine (Nicholas) Strasser; cherished grandmother of Gregory Gedzius, William DeWeese, Ryanen DeWeese, Kyra DeWeese, and Desirae Sanchez; caring great-grandmother of Ruby DeWeese; loving daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Rodriguez; loving sister of the late Joseph Rodriguez, Dolores Rodriguez, James Rodriguez and Edward Rodriguez. Employee of the Chicago Public Schools for 20 plus years. Visitation, Saturday, September 21, 2019, 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with a 3:00 p.m. Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at the funeral home. Private Cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html. For more info, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
