Barbara Ann Cortez
Cortez , Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Cortez, nee Wasik. 83 yrs. Passed away on November 26, 2020. Loving mother of John, Donald (Jeanne) and Lisa (Michael) Grzelak. Loving Grandmother of Donald. Dear Sister of the Late Ronald (the late Geraldine) Wasik. Fond aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of many. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Simon Church, 5125 S California Ave, Chicago at 11:30 am with Interment to follow at St. Casimir Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, 800-622-8358.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Simon Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(800) 622-8358
2 entries
December 2, 2020
Cortez family,sorry to hear about your great loss may God be with you at this time of sorrow. Great times at the house with you and the Wasiks
Tom collopy
Friend
December 1, 2020
Many good memories are in my heart. I can still hear your voice from across the room. Rest in God’s arms now for in heaven there is no more sorrow or pain!
Fran
Family
