Cortez , Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann Cortez, nee Wasik. 83 yrs. Passed away on November 26, 2020. Loving mother of John, Donald (Jeanne) and Lisa (Michael) Grzelak. Loving Grandmother of Donald. Dear Sister of the Late Ronald (the late Geraldine) Wasik. Fond aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of many. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Simon Church, 5125 S California Ave, Chicago at 11:30 am with Interment to follow at St. Casimir Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, 800-622-8358.
