Grahn, Barbara A. Barbara A. Grahn, nee Ascher, 90. Described by her family as a woman ahead of her time, Barbara raised three daughters while working full-time, something more unusual for a woman in her generation. She was the editor at SRDS for many years and was eventually promoted to be the first female publisher at the company. She was the president of the Community Club for Jewish Women. It was here and ultimately other community groups, where Barbara and Bob choreographed local musicals. On the dance floor, these two were the envy of others with two left feet. Words often used to describe her include Strong, Smart, and Sassy. She had a sharp wit and could make the entire family laugh with one quick comeback. Her legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who all credit her with their independent spirit, and strength. She had strong, educated opinions on politics, finances, and life in general. She wasn't afraid to express them and as a result taught everyone the importance of discussion, discourse, and ultimately to deal with things. Daughter of Harry and Eleanor (Simon) Ascher. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Inspiration mother of Suzi (Lou) Gantz, Nancy Lee Grahn (Future son-in-law Richard Smith) and Wendy Grahn. Grateful gramma of Christopher (Heather) Gantz, Josh (Taylor) Gantz, Maggie Obrien (Fiance Nick White), Mike Obrien, and Kate Grahn. Awesome great gramma (GG) of Lucas Gantz, Leah Gantz, and Max Gantz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to The Smile Train, http://www.smiletrain.org.