Agnello, Barbara A. (nee Koch) 79. Beloved wife of the late Peter Agnello; loving mother of Mary Esther (Michael) Doucette, Lenora M. Powell, Barbara Kay (David) Santrella, Deborah (John) Ranieri, Rebecca (Guy) Crimaldi, Paula Jean (Mark) McCants; beloved Nana to 15 grandchildren. Survived by her brother, Ronald (Marilynn) Koch; numerous nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. VisitationWednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home, 3616 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL. Funeral serviceThursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Edgebrook Evangelical Covenant Church, 6355 N. Spokane, Chicago, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toEdgebrook Evangelical Covenant Church Memorial Fund or American Lung Association.Info(847) 253-0224orwww.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 19, 2019