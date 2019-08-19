Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgebrook Evangelical Covenant Church
6355 N. Spokane
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Agnello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Agnello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Agnello Obituary
Agnello, Barbara A. (nee Koch) 79. Beloved wife of the late Peter Agnello; loving mother of Mary Esther (Michael) Doucette, Lenora M. Powell, Barbara Kay (David) Santrella, Deborah (John) Ranieri, Rebecca (Guy) Crimaldi, Paula Jean (Mark) McCants; beloved Nana to 15 grandchildren. Survived by her brother, Ronald (Marilynn) Koch; numerous nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. VisitationWednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home, 3616 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL. Funeral serviceThursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Edgebrook Evangelical Covenant Church, 6355 N. Spokane, Chicago, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toEdgebrook Evangelical Covenant Church Memorial Fund or American Lung Association.Info(847) 253-0224orwww.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now