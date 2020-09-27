1/
B. Michael Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share B.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly, B. Michael

B. Michael Kelly, of Chicago, formerly of Western Springs, age 68, passed away September 20, 2020, surrounded by love in person and in spirit by his family. Beloved husband of Laura (nee Henry) and the late Lynelle (nee Swintek); loving father of Michael, Kathryn (fiancé Patrick Black) and Colleen (fiancé Stephen Rice) Kelly; dear brother of Karen Vaid (Thomas Prusha and the late Thomas Vaid), Dennis (Jamie) Kelly and the late Rebecca, Thomas (Jasna) and Kevin (Teresa) Kelly. Mike never met a stranger, as the saying goes, and he leaves an enormous circle of friends and family. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been held. A public service is being planned for next year and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved