Moore, Avery L. Born November 17, 1936. Resident of Gleason, Tennessee, passed away December 13, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Joan Gail Moore; loving father to Diana Goergen, Eric Moore; cherished grandfather of Michael Goergen, Brandon and Ashley Moore; dedicated brother to ten siblings; and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Avery, at the age of 20, settled in the Chicagoland area of Illinois to build a career as a successful leader, entrepreneur and the longest running business owner on Ogden Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois, A & R Incorporated. He was a sought out trustworthy auto mechanic with long standing customers across the states. As a secondary business, Avery serviced multiple communities, townships and malls as an owner/operator of a large snow removal business with dozens of vehicles/equipment and a long standing dedicated crew. Retired at age 67, Avery returned to Gleason, Tennessee, where he continue to help neighbors and friends. Visitation at William's Funeral Home, 429 S. Cedar St., Gleason, TN 38229 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. December 19, 2019. Funeral services December 20, 2019, at William's Funeral Home and Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason. For more funeral home information or to leave condolences, 731-648-5801.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 19, 2019