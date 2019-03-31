|
Schramel, August J. "Augie" Age 92. Retired Lieutenant Park Ridge Fire Department. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty"; loving father of Sharon, Sandra, John (Karen) and Susan Schramel; dear grandfather of Emily, Christopher, Jesse and Nichole; fond brother-in-law of Charles (Norma); also survived by daughter-in-law, Eleanore; and many nieces and nephews. Augie was a 30 year member of the Park Ridge Fire Department and EAA, Experimental Aviation Association. Memorial Visitation Monday, April 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m. at the Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , . Funeral information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019