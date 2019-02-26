|
Saccaro, August "Augie" Beloved husband of the late Rose "Rossi" (nee Roti); loving father of Mary Saccaro, Diane (Ronald) Calderone, and Cindy (the late Joe) Levato; beloved son of the late Charles and Mary (nee Geraci) Saccaro; fond grandfather of Alyssa and Gianna Levato; dear brother of Rita (the late Gene) Sens, Janet (the late Frank) Modica, the late Gertie (the late Joe) Spagnola, and the late Joe (the late Theresa) Saccaro; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. VisitationWednesday, February 27, 2019,3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral ServicesThursday, February 28, 2019, 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to Santa Lucia Church. Mass at 10 :00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Information(312) 225-8500orwww.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019