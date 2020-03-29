|
Donley, August Leo Age 43, died on March 24, 2020. He was an accomplished pianist who studied music in college and was a collage artist of considerable talent. He was a kind and gentle man. He is survived by his sister Kate Donley as well as Jeff, Lilian, and Polly Olson in Vermont and by his step-father Dick Simpson and Margaret England in Chicago. He was predeceased by his mother Sarajane Avidon and his brother and sister, Alex and Lorna Donley. Because of the pandemic, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either The Twelve Step House, 4454 North Damen Ave., Chicago 60625, or to The Chicago Academy for the Arts High School, which August attended, https://www.chicagoacademyforthearts.org/make-a-gift Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020