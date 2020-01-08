|
Peters, Audrey (Buell) Age 78, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully onJanuary 5, 2020 with her family at her side. Wife to the late Charles E. Peters; loving mother to Sandra (Edward) Matejka, Suzanne Peters and Sheryl Peters; cherished grandmother of Steven (Toni) Peters, Eddie Matejka and Allie (Travis) Dean; caring great-grandmother to Alyssa, Madelyn and Juliette Peters; devoted daughter to the late Elmer and Audrey Buell. Visitation will beSaturdayfrom 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral at 1:00 p.m. at Zimmerman-Sandeman Funeral Home, 5200 W. 95th Street; Oak Lawn, IL 60453. She will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery in Blue Island, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020