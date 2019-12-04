Home

Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Ave
Lemont, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Ave.
Lemont, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church
305 Lemont St.
Lemont, IL
View Map
McMahon, Audrey J. (nee Refnes) Dec. 2, 2019. Loving mother of Donna (James) Morlock, John (Cheryl) McMahon, Cathy (Michael) Shackel, Kimberly (David) Doogan, and Audrey (Edward) Rieland; cherished grandmother of Emily and Hayley Morlock, Ryan McMahon, Carly, Kelly, and Adam Shackel, and Madison and Edward Rieland; beloved sister of Dallas (Phyllis) Refness, Richard (Irene) Refness, late Eva Lou Pope, and the late Sonja Refness; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Friday 10:00 a.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. To St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 Lemont St., Lemont, Illinois 60439 at 10:30 a.m. Committal Services are private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019
