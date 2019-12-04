|
|
McMahon, Audrey J. (nee Refnes) Dec. 2, 2019. Loving mother of Donna (James) Morlock, John (Cheryl) McMahon, Cathy (Michael) Shackel, Kimberly (David) Doogan, and Audrey (Edward) Rieland; cherished grandmother of Emily and Hayley Morlock, Ryan McMahon, Carly, Kelly, and Adam Shackel, and Madison and Edward Rieland; beloved sister of Dallas (Phyllis) Refness, Richard (Irene) Refness, late Eva Lou Pope, and the late Sonja Refness; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Friday 10:00 a.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. To St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 Lemont St., Lemont, Illinois 60439 at 10:30 a.m. Committal Services are private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019