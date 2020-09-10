1/
Ashley VanWaard
VanWaard, Ashley

Ashley VanWaard, age 35; Loving mother of Paige Leggett; Dearest daughter of Peggy and John Meyer; Fond sister of Jack VanWaard, Madeline Meyer and Maggie Meyer; Proud granddaughter of June and the late Jack O'Keefe and the late Dr. John and the late Marcella Meyer; Precious niece, cousin and a friend to many; Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, from 10:00 a.m. until noon Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the GoFundMe page "Providing for Paige, Ashley VanWaard's daughter." Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors. Funeral info 708-425-3700

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Church
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Church
