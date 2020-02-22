|
|
Timmons, Arthurine Age 97, loving wife of the late Everette Timmons; beloved aunt of Louis J. Barnes, Jr. MD (Sandra PhD), Shaina Barnes (PharmD), Sean Barnes (PhD) and sister of Alphonzo Timmons PhD of South Carolina, special aunt to other nieces and nephews. Arthurine retired from the IRS after many years of service. Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wake Monday, the 23rd from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at Leak and Sons, 7838 S. Cottage Grove. Interment immediately following at Oakwood Cemetery. Arthurine will be greatly missed by her neighbors and friends.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2020