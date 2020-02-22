Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leak and Sons Funeral Home
7838 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6567
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leak and Sons Funeral Home
7838 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE
Chicago, IL 60619
View Map
Wake
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak and Sons Funeral Home
7838 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE
Chicago, IL 60619
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
Leak and Sons Funeral Home
7838 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE
Chicago, IL 60619
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthurine Timmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthurine Timmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthurine Timmons Obituary
Timmons, Arthurine Age 97, loving wife of the late Everette Timmons; beloved aunt of Louis J. Barnes, Jr. MD (Sandra PhD), Shaina Barnes (PharmD), Sean Barnes (PhD) and sister of Alphonzo Timmons PhD of South Carolina, special aunt to other nieces and nephews. Arthurine retired from the IRS after many years of service. Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wake Monday, the 23rd from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at Leak and Sons, 7838 S. Cottage Grove. Interment immediately following at Oakwood Cemetery. Arthurine will be greatly missed by her neighbors and friends.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthurine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -