Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 Lawler Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Arthur R. Kennedy


1937 - 2019
Arthur R. Kennedy Obituary
Kennedy, Arthur R. Arthur R. Kennedy, age 82, US Army Veteran, at restOctober 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Gerry Kennedy for 60 years; loving father of Lynn (Adam) Bykowski, Jeff Kennedy, Artie (Mary) Kennedy, and Kelly Kennedy; cherished grandpa of Carrie, Maura, and Maegan; fond brother and uncle of many; proud pipefitter and member of Local 597. VisitationThursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. FuneralFriday, October 11, 2019 10:00 a.m. fromCurley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111thStreet, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the . For Funeral info:708-422-2700or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019
