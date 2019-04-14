|
|
Levy, Arthur M. Age 69, beloved husband of Linda nee Foreman Marks; loving father of Rick (Sarah), Jeff, David (Heather) and stepdad of Nicole (Danny) and Brad; adored Papa of Aidan, Anna, Declan, Bennett, Ellie, Olivia, Dylan, Emery and Layla; brother of Steve, Ira and the late Lois. Chapel service, Monday 2:30 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The or ASPCA. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019