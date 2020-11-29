1/1
Arthur Lee Reider
Reider , Arthur Lee

Arthur Lee Reider (Archie), 85, of St Petersburg, Florida entered eternal rest on the morning of November 15, 2020. He was born and raised in Norwood Park, Chicago, Illinois to the late Arthur and June Reider; beloved brother of the late Dorothy Berman and Diane Scandora. Arthur graduated from Taft High School in 1954. He married his beloved sweetheart, Diane Blair Reider, in 1963. Forever remembered by his children Kathleen and Jeff MacCarron, Timothy and Catherine Reider and Matthew and Ann Reider, 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 3 nephews. Arthur proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He proudly served his community as a Des Plaines firefighter for 26 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Archie will be fondly remembered by them for his excitement during the holidays and his delicious homemade Swedish Glogg recipe will always be a treasured family tradition. In lieu of a service, we ask that family and friends raise a glass and toast to this remarkable man

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
