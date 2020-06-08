Berman, Honorable Arthur L. "Art"
Honorable Arthur L. "Art" Berman, age 85, of Chicago, Art was a respected attorney, community leader, and one of the longest-serving State Democratic legislators in Illinois history, serving from 1969 - 2000. Having won 22 elections for public office, Art was widely recognized as "the Education Senator" for championing improved schooling for the children of Illinois as Chairman of the Senate Education Committee. A lifelong resident of the Rogers Park and Edgewater neighborhoods, Art graduated from Senn High School, the University of Illinois, and Northwestern Law School, Class of 1958 where he earned a position on the Law Review. Art was a proud board member of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, the Anti-Defamation League, the Decalogue Society of Lawyers, Emanuel Congregation, and numerous other civic, legal, legislative, educational, and Jewish organizations and committees. Art was a true lover of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed a competitive game of tennis. Always putting family first, Art often reflected how lucky he was to have such a wonderful life with a caring wife, terrific children, and grandchildren. Beloved husband and best friend for almost 30 years of Barbara, nee Dombeck; loving father of Adam (Robyn) Berman and Marcy (Joe) Padorr; adored "Pop Art" of Josh (Zoie) Berman, Amanda (Drew) Schwartz, Alex Berman, Jake and Jeremy Padorr; devoted son of the late Morris and the late Jean Berman; dear brother of the late David Berman and the late Steven Berman; fond brother-in-law of the late Kenny (Janice Glenn) Dombeck; treasured uncle and friend to many. Graveside service and shiva will be private. Contribution may be made to JUF, www.juf.org or A Silver Lining Foundation, www.asilverliningfoundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 8, 2020.