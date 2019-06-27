|
Kleidon, Arthur H. WWII Army Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee DeJohn); loving father of Diana Kleidon; cherished uncle and cousin of many. Art went to Holy Cross Grammar School and was a graduate of Harrison High School, Class of 1943. He was a member of the American Legion and also played in the Sentimentalist Band. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayers Saturday, at 10:00 a.m., at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 27, 2019