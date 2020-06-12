Olsen, Arthur J. Lt. Col. Arthur J. Olsen, Sr. (USAF Ret.), beloved husband of the late Cecilia M. (nee Jastrem); proud father of Lori (Scott) Baker, Erik (Deborah), John (Allyson), Chris (Katrisha) and the late Rev. Arthur J. Olsen, Jr.; and loving grandfather of Wyatt, Caroline, Alexander, Andrew, Jack, Avery, Brynn, Axton, Acelyn and Oliana. Visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds., Hillside/Westchester, IL. Prayers, 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, from the funeral home to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 12, 2020.