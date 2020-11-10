Decio , Arthur J.
Arthur J. Decio, 90, an Elkhart-born businessman and philanthropist, died Friday, November 6, 2020. A first generation American, he became one of the most successful businessmen in Indiana via Skyline Corporation, a mobile home and recreational vehicle company. Decio appeared on the cover of Time magazine in a 1965 article about successful businessmen under 40. Decio was educated at Marmion Military Academy and DePaul University in Chicago. While at Marmion, he met Patricia George. They were married 59 years, until her death in 2010. Decio is survived by his five children: Terrence (Marlene) Decio; Jamee Decio; Lindy (Robert) Reilly; Jay (Peter IV) Christman; and Leigh (Paul) Laird ; his 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara Decio Vite. Beginning in the late 1950s, Decio began raising money for a range of community causes. In 2016, Beacon Health System dedicated the Arthur J. Decio Pavilion at Elkhart General Hospital to honor his 60 years of financial support. In 1984, United Way of Elkhart County honored him by establishing the Arthur J. Decio Volunteer of the Year Award. He was a life member of the Elkhart County chapter of the NAACP. He was a large contributor and fundraiser for the 1968 Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Within months, Decio would serve as an honorary pallbearer at Kennedy's funeral. He was a founding director of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Decio served as a trustee at the University of Notre Dame (1971- 2001). In 1989, he received Notre Dame's Rev. Howard J. Kenna C.S.C. Award, as well as the Rev. John J. Cavanaugh C.S.C. Award. In 1990, the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley named him Man of the Year. A lifelong friend of Notre Dame President Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, Decio was honored to be named a Hesburgh Trustee in 2018. Three U.S. presidents appointed Decio to federal commissions. He joined the international board of Special Olympics at the request of founders Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver. He served as chairman of the National Advisory Board of the Salvation Army. He twice received Indiana's highest honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash. In 1996, the Brothers of Holy Cross gave Decio the inaugural Cross of Hope Award. In 2000, he received the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Distinguished American Award and was a charter recipient of the Indiana University Foundation's Herman B. Wells Visionary Award. Decio leaves a rich legacy of serving others. He believed everyone should do their best to help those in need. "I'm a very wealthy guy... in values." The Decio family will celebrate his life privately, with interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the University of Notre Dame's campus. Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Salvation Army of Elkhart, Tree of Lights Campaign, 300 N. Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46516.
