Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:30 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park
Willow Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Hill Obituary
Hill, Arthur W. 82, February 23, 2020, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood; beloved son, preceded in death by George Milton Hill and Emily Schöen Hill; loving brother, preceded in death by Mary Lou Hill, George R. (Patricia) Hill and Robert "Moose" Hill; devoted uncle of Crystle (Lynn) Johnson (late), George "Gus" Hill, John (Nancy) Hill, Paul (Mary Ellen) Hill, Thomas (Denise) Hill, Barbara (Jim) Dulski and William (Dawn) Hill; dear great-uncle and great-great-uncle of many. Services at Central Chapel, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Burial Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. Please visit ARTHUR HILL BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -