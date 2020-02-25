|
Hill, Arthur W. 82, February 23, 2020, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood; beloved son, preceded in death by George Milton Hill and Emily Schöen Hill; loving brother, preceded in death by Mary Lou Hill, George R. (Patricia) Hill and Robert "Moose" Hill; devoted uncle of Crystle (Lynn) Johnson (late), George "Gus" Hill, John (Nancy) Hill, Paul (Mary Ellen) Hill, Thomas (Denise) Hill, Barbara (Jim) Dulski and William (Dawn) Hill; dear great-uncle and great-great-uncle of many. Services at Central Chapel, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Burial Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. Please visit ARTHUR HILL BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020