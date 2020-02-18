Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Arthur Friedman Obituary
Friedman, Arthur Arthur Friedman, 92. Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Carol Friedman nee Levitetz. Loving father of Norm (Rhonda) Friedman, Jeff Friedman and the late Steven (Sharyn) Friedman. Proud grandfather of Rachel (Chandler) Wulfsohn, Daniel, Matthew and Melissa Friedman. Dear brother of the late Ruthie (the late Max) Boym and the late Florence (the late Irving) Sloan. Service Wednesday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road), Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401, www.pcf.org and the , 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637, , would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 18, 2020
