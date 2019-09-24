|
Evans, Arthur Dean "Skip" Passed away on September 21, 2019 at his home in New Lenox, IL. Loving husband to Patti (nee Hooper); son of Frances (nee Crabtree) and the late Merritt Evans; brother to Gene Evans and Sandra Evans; son-in-law to Flo (nee Kristak) Hooper; brother-in-law to Mike (Carol) Hooper, Lori (Fred) Hoegler, Andy (Cathy) Hooper; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews; godfather to Rachel and Valeri. A great friend to his brothers at Hester Decorating, he retired to the good life of cowboy breakfasts and coffee visits with mom two years ago. Skip was a fine fisherman and lover of all things Montana and was not one to turn down a good meal, a drive in the country or a cross-country road trip. As a friend and neighbor to many, he shared his charm, jokes and opinion freely. He was Johnny-on-the-spot to help anyone at any time and was as genuine a man as ever walked this earth. Somehow he put up with Patti for 43 years. He'll be sorely missed for his friendship, quick smile and sense of humor. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 24, 2019