|
|
Yusim, Arnold "Arnie" Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Yusim; loving father of Allan (Linda) Yusim and Jerry (Sandy) Yusim; cherished grandfather of Emily (Howard) Green, Jonathan Yusim, Amy (Tim) Treger, and Bradley Yusim; adored great-grandfather of Benjamin, Terry, and Tanner; devoted son of the late Molly and Abraham Yusim; dear brother of Shirley Patzik Samuels; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Graveside service, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847)255-3520 or shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2019